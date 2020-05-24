Global  

Trump plays golf for first time since declaring coronavirus a national emergency

Reuters India Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday went on his first golf outing since the White House declared a national emergency over the coronavirus in March, visiting his club in the Washington suburbs in a purposeful display of normalcy.
