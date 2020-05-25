Global  

Amid lockdown, thousands join protest in Hong Kong

Mid-Day Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Hong Kong police fired tear gas and a water cannon at protesters in a popular shopping district on Sunday, as thousands took to the streets to march against China's proposed tough national security legislation for the city. Pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong have sharply criticised the proposal last week to enact a national...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation

Hong Kong lawmakers, activists condemn Beijing's national security law legislation 01:32

 More than a dozen pan-democrat lawmakers and other activists assembled at a police station to march to the nearby Chinese Liaison Office, chanting "Hong Kong is becoming Xinjiang". Lee Cheuk-Yan of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China said "one country, two...

