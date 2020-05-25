Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: UN virus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

New Zealand Herald Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: UN virus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testingThe World Health Organisation said Monday that it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine — the anti-malarial drug that US President Trump says he is taking — from its global study into experimental Covid-19 treatments, saying that...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Hydroxychloroquine global trials: Drug to be tested on UK health workers

Hydroxychloroquine global trials: Drug to be tested on UK health workers 02:01

 Demand for hydroxychloroquine surged after US President Donald Trump touted it in early April.

