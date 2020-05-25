Covid 19 coronavirus: UN virus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing
Monday, 25 May 2020 () The World Health Organisation said Monday that it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine — the anti-malarial drug that US President Trump says he is taking — from its global study into experimental Covid-19 treatments, saying that...
