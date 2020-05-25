Covid 19 coronavirus: UN virus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing



Related videos from verified sources WHO Puts The Brakes On Hydroxychloroquine Trials



The World Health Organization is pausing clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the WHO's steering committee of.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published 12 minutes ago Study: COVID-19 Patients Treated With Hydroxychloroquine At Higher Risk Of Death



Business Insider reports that a coronavirus vaccine my not be ready until the end of 2021, according to Roche, the world's second-largest pharmaceutical company. He explained "According to the most.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:26 Published 3 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this