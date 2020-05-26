Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Africa president warns of spike in coronavirus cases, but eases curbs

Mid-Day Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
South Africa's coronavirus outbreak is going to get much worse, President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned, while announcing that the lockdown measures would be eased to allow conditional sale of alcohol and certain economic activities from June 1. The president has been under pressure to ease the lockdown measures to restart the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Covid-19: Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi again over rising Coronavirus cases | Oneindia News

Covid-19: Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi again over rising Coronavirus cases | Oneindia News 02:52

 The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghaziabad will be sealed once again in view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases. On Sunday, 10 people tested positive in the district, which earlier was among the areas worst affected by the virus in the state. There have been 227 cases of coronavirus in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Santa Clara County Offers New, Expanded COVID-19 Testing In Areas With Higher Rate Of Cases [Video]

Santa Clara County Offers New, Expanded COVID-19 Testing In Areas With Higher Rate Of Cases

Santa Clara County on Monday launched new and expanded COVID-19 testing at six sites across the county, focusing on areas which have shown a higher rate of recent coronavirus cases compared to other..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:00Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 25, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of May 25, 2020

The latest hospital data from the CDPHE shows 560 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients with 68% of facilities updating within 24 hours.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

ways_au

@au_ways 🌍 RT @BBCWorld: South African president warns coronavirus outbreak will get much worse, as he announces lockdown measures are to be eased htt… 5 hours ago

_R_E_TWEET

Retweets RT @IrishTimesWorld: Coronavirus in South Africa: President Ramaphosa warns outbreak will get worse https://t.co/A8iGIRw458 via @IrishTimes… 12 hours ago

IrishTimesWorld

Irish Times World Coronavirus in South Africa: President Ramaphosa warns outbreak will get worse https://t.co/A8iGIRw458 via @IrishTimesWorld 12 hours ago

no1billcorcoran

Bill Corcoran Coronavirus in South Africa: President Ramaphosa warns outbreak will get worse https://t.co/LZPtzwxWvo via @IrishTimesWorld 12 hours ago

network15tv

Network15Tv BBCWorld: South African president warns coronavirus outbreak will get much worse, as he announces lockdown measures… https://t.co/zUl065PQD5 20 hours ago