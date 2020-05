Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The country's National Health Commission (NHC) said that seven new imported cases were reported, including five in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and one each in Shanghai and Fujian. No deaths due to the Covid-19 were reported on Monday, it said, adding that 403 asymptomatic cases, including 28 from overseas, are currently under medical observation across the country. 👓 View full article