U.S. House Republicans to sue Pelosi remote proxy voting in pandemic
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () U.S. House of Representatives Republicans will sue Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi over rule changes that allow members to vote on each other's behalf during the coronavirus pandemic, Republican aides said on Tuesday.
The U.S.House of Representatives approved a measure on Friday that will allow a vote on a new coronavirus relief bill.
The Democratic-controlled House also advanced a proposal to allow voting by proxy..
