Harrowing George Floyd footage upsets Donald Trump as National Guard braces for riots
Friday, 29 May 2020 () George Floyd, a 46-year-old restaurant worker, died in the northern city of Minneapolis while in police custody, sparking angry and violent protests in which one man was shot dead.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard in response to looting in Minneapolis. The looting began after escalated protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of policemen. According to Business Insider, a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for around eight minutes,...
Fires were set and businesses looted Wednesday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This was the second night of protests after George Floyd died in police custody. The mayor of Minneapolis has requested..