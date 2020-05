MK Burns RT @kylegriffin1: "None of us, any longer, can we hear the words 'I can't breathe' and do nothing," Joe Biden says. "It's time for us to ta… 8 seconds ago Olby Hughes RT @NBCNews: Joe Biden says he has spoken with the family of George Floyd and calls for Americans to confront racism: “the very soul of Ame… 15 seconds ago Fannie Nelson RT @tribelaw: .@JoeBiden’s statement about George Floyd’s death and America’s original sin was exactly what the situation called for. This… 17 seconds ago Kathy RT @CNN: Joe Biden on the death of George Floyd: “We’re a country with an open wound. And none of us can turn away. None of us can be silen… 32 seconds ago Daniela Fraser💎 RT @KamauMandela: "People all across this country are enraged and rightly so. Every day African Americans go about their lives with [the] c… 50 seconds ago Elleada Brown RT @ABC: "Every day African Americans go about their lives with a constant anxiety and trauma, wondering: Who will be next?" Joe Biden add… 50 seconds ago Bess DeBetham RT @CBSNews: Joe Biden addresses the unrest in Minnesota after speaking with George Floyd's family: "Weeks like this, we see it plainly tha… 57 seconds ago TISAPOS RT @MSNBC: WATCH: Joe Biden delivers remarks on growing outrage over George Floyd's death. "None of us can be silent." https://t.co/fJSROa… 1 minute ago