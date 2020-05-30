Crowds protest Floyd killing and Trump outside White House
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Crowds gathered around the White House late Friday to protest the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis — and President Donald Trump’s response. Protesters threw bottles and other objects at officers wearing riot gear behind barricades around the White House. Pepper spray was deployed in an effort to disperse the […]
