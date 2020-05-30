Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crowds protest Floyd killing and Trump outside White House

Seattle Times Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Crowds gathered around the White House late Friday to protest the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis — and President Donald Trump’s response. Protesters threw bottles and other objects at officers wearing riot gear behind barricades around the White House. Pepper spray was deployed in an effort to disperse the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump to sign social media order: White House

Trump to sign social media order: White House 01:30

 On Wednesday White House officials said U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies Thursday, but gave no further details, escalating Trump's ongoing feud with Twitter. Gloria Tso reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Twitter Flags White House's Tweet For 'Glorifying Violence' [Video]

Twitter Flags White House's Tweet For 'Glorifying Violence'

Twitter flagged tweets from both President Trump and the White House on Friday.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published
Twitter Hides Trump's Tweet Calling For Protestors To Be Shot [Video]

Twitter Hides Trump's Tweet Calling For Protestors To Be Shot

According to Gizmodo, the White House reposted President Trump’s tweet which calls for Americans protesting police brutality in Minneapolis to be shot. On Friday, Twitter hid Trump's original tweet..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wieldingpen

Tom Rockman Jr. @realDonaldTrump @GOP @JoeBiden @TheDemocrats I wanted to thank #DerekChauvin + #TravisMcMichael for tipping the pr… https://t.co/CErhjpvniR 2 minutes ago

Aleins19051201

Aleins19051201 RT @business: Crowds gathered around the White House late Friday to protest the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis — and Donald T… 2 minutes ago

Ruth04125244

Ruth RT @AnnaApp91838450: Crowds protest Floyd killing and Trump outside White House - Breitbart https://t.co/uNNsciNxEV @BreitbartNews Every Am… 3 minutes ago

jesscacomplains

juice RT @journalsentinel: A day of protests in Milwaukee escalates as police use tear gas to disperse crowds and a Walgreens and Boost Mobile a… 12 minutes ago

LouisWPLG

Louis Aguirre Crowds protest Floyd killing and Trump outside White House https://t.co/gHnbejoAr2 14 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Crowds protest Floyd killing and Trump outside White House https://t.co/4LNAMu7bDa 16 minutes ago