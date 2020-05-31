Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DOD Launches Effort To Collect 8,000 Units Of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma

Eurasia Review Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 may hold treatment in their veins that could help others who are critically ill with the respiratory infection.

The Defense Department has begun an effort to collect 8,000 donated units of plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to support the development of an effective...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

First patients given plasma in coronavirus treatment trial [Video]

First patients given plasma in coronavirus treatment trial

The first patients have been given plasma donated by people who have recovered from coronavirus in a trial for a possible treatment. Fourteen units of convalescent plasma have been supplied to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Nonprofit group, Sewa International, launches COVID-19 plasma registry [Video]

Nonprofit group, Sewa International, launches COVID-19 plasma registry

Convalescent plasma therapy is being used to treat patients with COVID-19, and a non-profit is on a mission to bring together matching blood donors and critically-ill patients.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pietro_nurra

Petru RT @EurasiaReview: DOD Launches Effort To Collect 8,000 Units Of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma https://t.co/PYs1mkoHO5 24 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review DOD Launches Effort To Collect 8,000 Units Of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma https://t.co/54useZNzHo 1 hour ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review DOD Launches Effort To Collect 8,000 Units Of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma https://t.co/PYs1mkoHO5 1 hour ago

BallardRaymon19

Ballard Raymond Leon RT @MilitaryHealth: The @DeptofDefense has begun an effort to collect 8,000 donated units of plasma from patients who have recovered from #… 1 hour ago

tamara_nation

Tamara Nation RT @DoD_DHA: The @DeptofDefense has begun an effort to collect 8,000 donated units of plasma from patients who have recovered from #COVID19… 8 hours ago

mosesta87287633

mosestaylor DoD launches effort to collect COVID-19 convalescent plasma The Department of Defense has begun an effort to colle… https://t.co/VkceghRc9Q 10 hours ago

joerobertson

joe robertson DOD Launches Effort to Collect 8,000 Units of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma | U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE… https://t.co/kR71EmafDu 22 hours ago

guarlors

guarlors RT @AmerHeroesRadio: DOD Launches Effort to Collect 8,000 Units of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma https://t.co/Lou8AM9qCU https://t.co/nZYDb… 23 hours ago