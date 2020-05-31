|
DOD Launches Effort To Collect 8,000 Units Of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma
|
|
Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 may hold treatment in their veins that could help others who are critically ill with the respiratory infection.
The Defense Department has begun an effort to collect 8,000 donated units of plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to support the development of an effective...
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
First patients given plasma in coronavirus treatment trial
The first patients have been given plasma donated by people who have recovered from coronavirus in a trial for a possible treatment. Fourteen units of convalescent plasma have been supplied to..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this