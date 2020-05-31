Global  

George Floyd death: Protests go global; crowd at US embassy in Berlin

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
George Floyd death: Protests go global; crowd at US embassy in BerlinProtests over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis are now spreading outside the country, as well as continuing to multiply across the US. Earlier today, a crowd descended on the US Embassy building in Berlin, Germany, calling for...
Video credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: George Floyd Death: Peaceful Protest In Denver Turns Chaotic

George Floyd Death: Peaceful Protest In Denver Turns Chaotic 03:10

 One driver did donuts near the crowds, others smashed windows and spray painted graffiti on the Capitol.

Hundreds join protest against death of George Floyd in Trafalgar Square [Video]

Hundreds join protest against death of George Floyd in Trafalgar Square

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square in London today (May 31st) to voice their anger at the death of George Floyd in Minnesota in the USA. Many held placard decrying racism and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:05Published
Thousands take to London streets after George Floyd killing [Video]

Thousands take to London streets after George Floyd killing

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of London to protest after the killing of George Floyd in the US. Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Protests..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:40Published

