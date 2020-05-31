George Floyd death: Protests go global; crowd at US embassy in Berlin
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Protests over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis are now spreading outside the country, as well as continuing to multiply across the US. Earlier today, a crowd descended on the US Embassy building in Berlin, Germany, calling for...
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of London to protest after the killing of George Floyd in the US. Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Protests..
