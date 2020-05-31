Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India's Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as lockdown eases

Reuters Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned the country on Sunday to remain vigilant against the spread of coronavirus as the country prepares a phased re-opening of activities even as daily cases rise to record highs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi writes to citizens on 1st anniversary of NDA 2.0 govt, expresses gratitude

PM Modi writes to citizens on 1st anniversary of NDA 2.0 govt, expresses gratitude 01:56

 As his government completes one year of its second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to the people of the country listed out several initiatives, achievements and big decisions taken by his government. "Once again, I bow to the 130 crore people of India and the democratic ethos of our...

Related videos from verified sources

Migrant labourers undergone tremendous suffering: PM Modi in letter to citizens [Video]

Migrant labourers undergone tremendous suffering: PM Modi in letter to citizens

In a letter to citizens on first anniversary of NDA 2.0 government, besides all achievements, Prime Minister Modi also expressed his appreciation on how people responded to his appeal for Janta Curfew..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:47Published
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China [Video]

Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China

From Home Minister Amit Shah interaction with PM Modi to Mamata Banejree’s jibe at Centre, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Amit Shah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:53Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GulfTimes_QATAR

Gulf-Times India's Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as lockdown eases #coronavirus #transport #pandemic https://t.co/PFFSeyStha 2 minutes ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned the country on Sunday to remain vigilant against the spread of coronavirus as t… https://t.co/qBUEeRUtFj 3 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News India's Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as lockdown eases https://t.co/KxwwfxL8P9 4 minutes ago

BerlandGroup

PT. BI Group Mining RT @Reuters: India's Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as lockdown eases https://t.co/Ob8ixozePv https://t.co/aMBvtkvdRv 5 minutes ago

myheadlinez

MyHeadlinez India`s Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as lockdown eases https://t.co/QlFdyRmtjf`s-Modi-urges-citizens-… https://t.co/QHj0vb1i7A 5 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary India's Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as lockdown eases - https://t.co/yM3y5xrXmV #LatestComments https://t.co/CZtViOI2Iz 11 minutes ago