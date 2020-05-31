India's Modi urges citizens to stay alert to virus as lockdown eases
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned the country on Sunday to remain vigilant against the spread of coronavirus as the country prepares a phased re-opening of activities even as daily cases rise to record highs.
As his government completes one year of its second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to the people of the country listed out several initiatives, achievements and big decisions taken by his government. "Once again, I bow to the 130 crore people of India and the democratic ethos of our...
In a letter to citizens on first anniversary of NDA 2.0 government, besides all achievements, Prime Minister Modi also expressed his appreciation on how people responded to his appeal for Janta Curfew..