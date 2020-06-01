Trump accused of tear-gassing peaceful protesters 'for a photo-op' at nearby church

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

As Donald Trump told the nation he would protect peaceful protesters in a speech at the White House's Rose Garden on Monday, law enforcement officers roughly 100 yards to the north unloaded tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs to disperse peaceful protesters by Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, so the president could walk to St. John's Episcopal Church for a photo op. 👓 View full article

