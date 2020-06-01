Global  

Trump accused of tear-gassing peaceful protesters 'for a photo-op' at nearby church

Independent Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
As Donald Trump told the nation he would protect peaceful protesters in a speech at the White House's Rose Garden on Monday, law enforcement officers roughly 100 yards to the north unloaded tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs to disperse peaceful protesters by Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, so the president could walk to St. John's Episcopal Church for a photo op.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Clashes outside White House over George Floyd's death, Trump rushed to bunker

Clashes outside White House over George Floyd's death, Trump rushed to bunker 01:57

 Clashes broke out outside the White House against the death of George Floyd. Security personnel had to fire tear gas to disperse the protesters who had gathered and lit fires outside the White House. Reports suggest that President Trump was taken into a bunker in the White House. Thousands have taken...

