British PM Boris Johnson offers visas for millions in Hong Kong
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () About 350,000 people in Hong Kong currently hold British National (Overseas) passports, which allow visa-free access to Britain for up to six months, British PM Johnson wrote in an editorial piece published Tuesday. Johnson said Britain would offer millions of Hong Kongers visas and a possible route to UK citizenship if China persists with its national security law.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said China's proposed national security law for Hong Kong would be a "clear violation" of their international obligations, and the Government will look to provide a..