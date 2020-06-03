British PM Boris Johnson offers visas for millions in Hong Kong

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

About 350,000 people in Hong Kong currently hold British National (Overseas) passports, which allow visa-free access to Britain for up to six months, British PM Johnson wrote in an editorial piece published Tuesday. Johnson said Britain would offer millions of Hong Kongers visas and a possible route to UK citizenship if China persists with its national security law. 👓 View full article

