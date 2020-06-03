Global  

British PM Boris Johnson offers visas for millions in Hong Kong

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
About 350,000 people in Hong Kong currently hold British National (Overseas) passports, which allow visa-free access to Britain for up to six months, British PM Johnson wrote in an editorial piece published Tuesday. Johnson said Britain would offer millions of Hong Kongers visas and a possible route to UK citizenship if China persists with its national security law.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson

UK won't turn its back on Hong Kong, says Johnson 01:30

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain won't turn its back on the people of Hong Kong -- a former British colony -- if China imposes a national security law on the territory. Lucy Fielder reports.

