|
What is Antifa, the movement Donald Trump blames for violence across the U.S.?
|
|
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has blamed Antifa activists for violence at protests over police killings of African-American people, but Antifa isn’t an orga
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Less Violence Reported In The Nation's Capital
The National Guard and DC Police were out in large force in Washington DC. President Donald Trump said, "We had no problem last night. "
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:57Published
Little evidence extremists drive U.S. protests: DHS report
Part of an internal review by the Department of Homeland Security said most of the recent violence and looting linked to civil rights protests in U.S. cities was being driven by opportunists, not..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:32Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this