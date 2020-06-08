Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand officially virus free as global cases pass 7 million mark
Monday, 8 June 2020 () On the day New Zealand has announced it is free of Covid-19, with the last active case officially recovered, the world has hit a grim milestone, as it passed seven million cases of the virus worldwide.The number of officially known...
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported on Monday that the final person known to have been infected had recovered. The news swiftly led to the country’s government announcing all forms of public events can again take place without limitations or social...
People across the world continue to protest against racism in wake of the death of George Floyd. Health experts are growing more worried about the impact this could have, when it comes to spreading the..
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:23Published