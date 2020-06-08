Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand officially virus free as global cases pass 7 million mark

New Zealand Herald Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand officially virus free as global cases pass 7 million markOn the day New Zealand has announced it is free of Covid-19, with the last active case officially recovered, the world has hit a grim milestone, as it passed seven million cases of the virus worldwide.The number of officially known...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: New Zealand reports no active cases of Covid-19

New Zealand reports no active cases of Covid-19 00:46

 New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus from its shores after health officials reported on Monday that the final person known to have been infected had recovered. The news swiftly led to the country’s government announcing all forms of public events can again take place without limitations or social...

New Zealand Hits a Major Milestone in the Fight Against the Coronavirus [Video]

New Zealand Hits a Major Milestone in the Fight Against the Coronavirus

When it comes to responses to the coronavirus around the world, New Zealand has been a model for the rest of the world.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:17Published
NYC Hits COVID-19 Milestone With Zero Reported Deaths in 24-Hour Period [Video]

NYC Hits COVID-19 Milestone With Zero Reported Deaths in 24-Hour Period

According to the 'New York Post,' there were no fatalities from COVID-19 in New York City on June 4th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Health experts urging protestors to get tested for COVID-19 [Video]

Health experts urging protestors to get tested for COVID-19

People across the world continue to protest against racism in wake of the death of George Floyd. Health experts are growing more worried about the impact this could have, when it comes to spreading the..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:23Published

Coronavirus: Global cases surpass 6.5m as New Zealand records no new infection for 13 days

Coronavirus: Global cases surpass 6.5m as New Zealand records no new infection for 13 daysCoronavirus has infected more than 6.5 million people across the world and killed more than 386,000 according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Here...
WorldNews


