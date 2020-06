Federal Officials Cautions States That Online Voting is a ‘High Risk’



As officials seek alternatives to long lines at the ballot boxes this November amid a pandemic, security experts caution against online voting. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:16 Published on May 13, 2020

Putin Says Russia Faces 'New And Grueling Phase' Of Pandemic



Russia has risen to be the fifth-hardest hit in the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to Business Insider, Russia has now recorded more than 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus for the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published on May 9, 2020