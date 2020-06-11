Global  

Madeleine McCann case: Police in Portugal remain convinced parents killed daughter, says prosecutor

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Madeleine McCann case: Police in Portugal remain convinced parents killed daughter, says prosecutorPortuguese police still believe Madeleine McCann's parents killed her, a German prosecutor has claimed, as he exposed the "cumbersome" working relationship between rival forces.Hans Christian Wolters, the state prosecutor in Braunschweig,...
