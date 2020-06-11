Madeleine McCann case: Police in Portugal remain convinced parents killed daughter, says prosecutor

Viral Video Shows Black Parents Teaching Their Kids How To Respond In A Police Interaction



In a viral video, black parents explain to their kids what they need to do during a police interaction. Antjuan Williams, his daughter, Arriell, and the producer behind the video appeared on CBS2 to.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 05:31 Published 5 days ago

Town where Madeleine McCann went missing hopes for closure



Foreign residents in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz spoke on Saturday (June 6) of their hopes that there will be a resolution to the case of British girl Madeleine McCaan, who went missing there.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24 Published 5 days ago