LeBron James Announces New Voting Rights Group After Delays In Georgia
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Watch VideoAs residents in Georgia lined up for hours Tuesday to exercise their right to vote, NBA superstar LeBron James took notice. Outraged, he went on Twitter and asked some pointed questions.
"Everyone talking about 'how do we fix this?'" he wrote. "They say 'go out and vote?' What about asking if how we vote is also...
LeBron James and Other Stars Announce New Voting Rights Group On Wednesday, James announced the creation of ‘More Than a Vote,’ a nonprofit organization aimed at encouraging Black voters. The organization will also work to expose voter suppression tactics in cities across the United States,...
The sporting world has been echoing the global outrage over the death of George Floyd. Throughout the past decade sport stars, and in particular black athletes, have been able to use their platform to..
