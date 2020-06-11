Global  

LeBron James Announces New Voting Rights Group After Delays In Georgia

Newsy Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
LeBron James Announces New Voting Rights Group After Delays In GeorgiaWatch VideoAs residents in Georgia lined up for hours Tuesday to exercise their right to vote, NBA superstar LeBron James took notice. Outraged, he went on Twitter and asked some pointed questions.

"Everyone talking about 'how do we fix this?'" he wrote. "They say 'go out and vote?' What about asking if how we vote is also...
News video: LeBron James and Other Stars Announce New Voting Rights Group

LeBron James and Other Stars Announce New Voting Rights Group 01:28

 LeBron James and Other Stars Announce New Voting Rights Group On Wednesday, James announced the creation of ‘More Than a Vote,’ a nonprofit organization aimed at encouraging Black voters. The organization will also work to expose voter suppression tactics in cities across the United States,...

