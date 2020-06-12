Global  

Floridians Observe Pulse Nightclub Shooting Anniversary

Newsy Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Floridians Observe Pulse Nightclub Shooting AnniversaryWatch VideoAmericans are remembering one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.

Four years ago, 49 people were killed at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. More than 50 others were injured in the shooting.

On Friday morning, Florida residents observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims. And flags across the state...
News video: Remembering the 49 people killed in the Pulse Nightclub shooting

Remembering the 49 people killed in the Pulse Nightclub shooting 00:59

 Today is Pulse Remembrance Day, the fourth anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, a deadly act of violence against LGBTQ+ lives. We will not let hate win

