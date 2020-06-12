|
Floridians Observe Pulse Nightclub Shooting Anniversary
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoAmericans are remembering one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history.
Four years ago, 49 people were killed at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. More than 50 others were injured in the shooting.
On Friday morning, Florida residents observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims. And flags across the state...
