Bravado @KazeNishizumi 1-How come are they justified? Announcing justified and them being justified does not mean the same… https://t.co/EJFhQKU9QI 41 minutes ago

Nationalist MAGA & Tactical Martial Arts Sensei Police Blue Flu Shows America Just What Happens When Police Are Gone. Minneapolis 11 Shoot 1 Dead . Atlanta Shootin… https://t.co/lKEtEOPJqd 4 hours ago

Andrew Top work 🇺🇸👮‍♂️ 😢🤦🏻‍♂️ ABC News: Black Lives Matter protests in Atlanta after man shot dead by police at fast-foo… https://t.co/NKWySF1mBK 15 hours ago

Tiya Lemuria RT @GloriaLaRiva: I don't care what city & police say, Atlanta cops were brutalizing Rayshard Brooks, pummeling him, he breaks away, runs f… 21 hours ago

Ryan Mitchell @heyspan I can’t tell. He turns and appears to shoot the taser at the cop? Who then fires...should he be drunkenly… https://t.co/nHKjHONHj0 1 day ago

Anna Fisher The Killing of Rayshard Brooks: Atlanta Police Shoot Dead Unarmed Man Who Fell Asleep in His Own Car… https://t.co/75OP2fNC09 1 day ago