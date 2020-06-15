Man charged with urinating on memorial during far-right protest in London

Arrest after man appears to urinate next to Pc Keith Palmer memorial



A 28-year-old has been arrested after a man was photographed apparently urinating next to the memorial dedicated to Pc Keith Palmer, the officer who was stabbed to death in the 2017 terror attack in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 16 hours ago

Police escort injured man who was attacked by 'Black Lives Matter' protesters in London



During the 'Black Lives Matter' protest in Trafalgar Square, London a man was attacked by a group of protesters and was escorted by police on horses and in public order gear, to a nearby ambulance to.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:29 Published 1 day ago