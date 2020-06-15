Global  

Man charged with urinating on memorial during far-right protest in London

Reuters India Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
A 28-year old man has been arrested and charged with outraging public decency for urinating on the memorial of a murdered policeman during far-right protests in central London on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.
