Beijing carries out mass testing as coronavirus spreads in the Chinese capital

Seattle Times Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Beijing has set about testing hundreds of thousands of people for coronavirus in an exhaustive effort to stamp out a new eruption of the disease in the Chinese capital. After dozens of new cases were reported over the weekend, continuing into Monday, Chinese authorities mobilized almost 100,000 community workers to carry out tests on everyone […]
News video: Coronavirus Resurgence In Beijing

Coronavirus Resurgence In Beijing 00:37

 Beijing is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases. The Chinese capital has reported its second consecutive day of record new numbers of COVID-19 cases. The recent outbreak has been traced to Xinfadi, a wholesale food market that accounts for 80% of Beijing’s farm produce. Xinfadi is a complex that is...

Related videos from verified sources

Beijing Ramps Up Preventative Measures After Dozens Of COVID-19 Cases Emerge [Video]

Beijing Ramps Up Preventative Measures After Dozens Of COVID-19 Cases Emerge

Following a weeks-long lull in new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases in recent days. According to Reuters, all the new cases have been linked to a major wholesale..

Trump administration bans Chinese airline flights to U.S. [Video]

Trump administration bans Chinese airline flights to U.S.

President Donald Trump's administration will bar Chinese airline companies from flying to the United States effective June 16 in the latest tit-for-tat spat between Washington and Beijing. Conway G...

Century-Old Chinese Hospital Helped Keep San Francisco's Chinatown Out Of COVID-19 Fray [Video]

Century-Old Chinese Hospital Helped Keep San Francisco's Chinatown Out Of COVID-19 Fray

Sharon Chin reports on success Chinese Hospital in San Francisco had keeping coronavirus at bay from city's Chinatown (6+1+2020)

Related news from verified sources

Half of Beijing districts report new coronavirus cases

 Life in the Chinese capital had returned to normal before mass testing revealed outbreak
FT.com

'Decisive measures' in Beijing as coronavirus cases spike: Live

 Chinese capital moves to choke virus outbreak linked to wholesale food market with mass testing, district lockdowns.
Al Jazeera

Beijing should expand nucleic acid testing for coronavirus: spokesman

 Beijing should expand the scope of nucleic acid testing for the new coronavirus in and the scope of sampling in the Chinese capital, a city government spokesman...
Reuters


