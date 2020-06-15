Beijing carries out mass testing as coronavirus spreads in the Chinese capital
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Beijing has set about testing hundreds of thousands of people for coronavirus in an exhaustive effort to stamp out a new eruption of the disease in the Chinese capital. After dozens of new cases were reported over the weekend, continuing into Monday, Chinese authorities mobilized almost 100,000 community workers to carry out tests on everyone […]
Beijing is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases. The Chinese capital has reported its second consecutive day of record new numbers of COVID-19 cases. The recent outbreak has been traced to Xinfadi, a wholesale food market that accounts for 80% of Beijing’s farm produce. Xinfadi is a complex that is...