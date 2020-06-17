Global  

Norwegian salmon was not source of coronavirus at Beijing food market, says Norway minister

Reuters Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Chinese and Norwegian authorities have concluded that Norwegian salmon was likely not the source of the novel coronavirus that was found at cutting boards in a Beijing food market, the Norwegian fisheries and seafood minister said on Wednesday.
