Norwegian salmon was not source of coronavirus at Beijing food market, says Norway minister
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Chinese and Norwegian authorities have concluded that Norwegian salmon was likely not the source of the novel coronavirus that was found at cutting boards in a Beijing food market, the Norwegian fisheries and seafood minister said on Wednesday.
Parts of Beijing are on "wartime" footing against a second wave of coronavirus infections after a spike in cases that Chinese authorities have linked to imported salmon sold at the city's biggest seafood and produce market. The capital reported 59 new cases on Monday after almost 76,500 people were...