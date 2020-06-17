|
India and China talk peace but hurl warnings after deadly border clash
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Both sides blame the other for the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers in an overnight brawl along their disputed Himalayan border, and both say they want calm.
