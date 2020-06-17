Joe Biden Criticizes President Trump's COVID-19 Response As Cases Rise
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Watch VideoPresumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden ramped up his criticism of President Trump's coronavirus response on Wednesday, insisting the fight against COVID-19 is long from over.
"The public health response is still woefully, woefully lacking from his administration," Biden said.
Joe Biden and the DNC Raised a Record $80 Million in May Joe Biden’s campaign announced their largest fundraising haul of the 2020 election cycle. Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) managed to rake in over $80 million in combined donations. According to his campaign, the average...
Joe Biden called on United States President Donald Trump to "wake up" to the damage being done by the coronavirus pandemic.The former Vice-President's remarks... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Japan Today