Trump claims he deserves credit for making Juneteenth 'very famous' Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to take credit for making Juneteenth -- a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States -- 'very famous,' after rescheduling his first rally since the start of the pandemic to avoid further criticism for seeming to co-opt it. 👓 View full article