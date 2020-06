Full Strength Realty Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower for reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Pa… https://t.co/Z8iAmk5WiK 2 hours ago KLBK News After being closed for three months, the Eiffel Tower in Paris is planning its reopen. Do you think it's too soon? https://t.co/4vWS3rBzrt 3 hours ago David Lucas Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower for reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Pa… https://t.co/u4UZqRK4kw 5 hours ago TracySellsSWFL Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower for reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Pa… https://t.co/Sv0tA61m89 13 hours ago Najeeb Qureshi #EiffelTower Set To #Reopen Next Week After Being Closed For #Months https://t.co/zApqCYSDda via @newsy 16 hours ago Philip Gagne 🌊 RT @ABCWorldNews: Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower for reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Paris la… 21 hours ago Philip Shook Eiffel Tower Set To Reopen Next Week After Being Closed For Months https://t.co/HTlYWnaGne via @newsy 21 hours ago World News Tonight Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower for reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Pa… https://t.co/xmEwP2ym1E 1 day ago