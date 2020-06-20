Eric Trump refers to racial justice protesters as 'animals' in Tulsa rally speech
Saturday, 20 June 2020 (
16 minutes ago) Speaking at the Trump campaign's rally in Tulsa on Saturday night, President Donald Trump's son Eric referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as "animals".
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
22 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not directed at peaceful demonstrators. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally 02:03
