Eric Trump refers to racial justice protesters as 'animals' in Tulsa rally speech

Independent Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Speaking at the Trump campaign's rally in Tulsa on Saturday night, President Donald Trump's son Eric referred to Black Lives Matter protesters as "animals".
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally

Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally 02:03

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not directed at peaceful demonstrators. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

