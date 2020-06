Is Teleportation Possible? Yes, In The Quantum World Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

"Beam me up" is one of the most famous catchphrases from the Star Trek series. It is the command issued when a character wishes to teleport from a remote location back to the Starship Enterprise.



While human teleportation exists only in science fiction, teleportation is possible in the subatomic world of quantum... "Beam me up" is one of the most famous catchphrases from the Star Trek series. It is the command issued when a character wishes to teleport from a remote location back to the Starship Enterprise.While human teleportation exists only in science fiction, teleportation is possible in the subatomic world of quantum 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Meanwhile in Russia: Mom Pregnant With Step-Son's Baby



KRASNODAR KRAI, RUSSIA — 35-year-old Russian influencer, Marina Balmasheva from the western region of Krasnodar Krai, was married to husband 45-year-old Alexey, for 13 years before they got divorced... Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:55 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this