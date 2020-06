Bill Cosby appeal will test scope of #MeToo prosecutions Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

In a stunning decision that could test the legal framework of #MeToo cases, Pennsylvania's highest court will review the trial decision to let five other accusers testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in 2018, which ended with... In a stunning decision that could test the legal framework of #MeToo cases, Pennsylvania's highest court will review the trial decision to let five other accusers testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in 2018, which ended with... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this