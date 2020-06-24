Senate GOP police bill hits roadblock, as Dems seek changes
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is at a standoff over policing legislation, as Senate Democrats prepare to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as inadequate, leaving the parties to decide whether to take on the hard job of negotiating a compromise or walk away despite public outcry over the killings of Black Americans. The impasse threatens to […]
