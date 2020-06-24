Global  

Putin hails Nazi defeat in virus-delayed Red Square parade

Seattle Times Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the defeat of Nazi Germany at the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. The parade is usually held May 9 on Victory Day, Russia’s most important secular holiday, but was […]
Related news from verified sources

Putin visits army church ahead of vote

 He will oversee a military parade across Red Square on Wednesday to commemorate the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.
Hindu


