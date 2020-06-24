Global  

Charges will be dropped against Alta. First Nation chief in violent arrest video

CTV News Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
CTV News has learned the charges against Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam will be dropped.
