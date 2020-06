Related videos from verified sources Atlanta Police Chief Steps Down After Officer Shoots, Kills Black Man Sleeping In His Car



Reuters reports the police chief of Atlanta, Georgia, resigned on Saturday. Erika Shields submitted her resignation after protesters took to the streets hours after police shot and killed an unarmed.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago Indigenous chief arrest video shocks Canada



PM Justin Trudeau calls for an investigation after dashcam footage shows an officer beating Allan Adam. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago Dashcam Footage Shows Chief Allan Adam Tackled, Punched In RCMP Arrest



RCMP video, released through lawyer Brian Beresh, shows the arrest of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam outside a casino in Fort McMurray, Alta. on March 10, 2020. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 11:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this