Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Glasgow stabbing: Police officer stabbed, man shot dead by police in 'major incident'

New Zealand Herald Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Glasgow stabbing: Police officer stabbed, man shot dead by police in 'major incident'One man is dead and six people are in hospital including a police officer, after a stabbing incident in the Scottish city of Glasgow.On Friday afternoon around 12.50pm local time a stabbing took place in the stairwell of the Park...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Acevedo family leave initial appearance for Milwaukee police officer with little confidence in justice system

Acevedo family leave initial appearance for Milwaukee police officer with little confidence in justice system 02:49

 A Milwaukee police officer charged with a man’s death made his first appearance in court Wednesday, with the judge ruling he could remain free on bond. Michael Mattioli is accused of killing Joel Acevedo while off-duty after placing him in a chokehold in April.

Related videos from verified sources

Police confirm Glasgow incident is not terror-related [Video]

Police confirm Glasgow incident is not terror-related

Police in Scotland have announced that a major incident in Glasgow city centre is not being treated as terror-related. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:26Published
Sir Keir Starmer sends his thoughts to those affected by Glasgow incident [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer sends his thoughts to those affected by Glasgow incident

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gives his reaction to a major incident in Glasgow which left multiple people injured. Sir Keir says his thoughts are with those affected and thanked emergency services..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published
Sturgeon commends bravery of police service [Video]

Sturgeon commends bravery of police service

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has praised the bravery of the police service following a major incident in Glasgow in which a suspect was shot dead and six people injured. Report by Patelr...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Glasgow attack: Suspect dead, several injured after stabbing incident

Glasgow attack: Suspect dead, several injured after stabbing incident Several people are injured and a suspect has been killed after a stabbing attack at a central Glasgow hotel, police have said. Six people are in hospital...
WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBelfast Telegraph

Timeline of events in Glasgow stabbing attack

 A suspect has been shot dead by police after six people were injured, including an officer, during a major incident in Glasgow.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this