Glasgow stabbing: Police officer stabbed, man shot dead by police in 'major incident'
Friday, 26 June 2020 () One man is dead and six people are in hospital including a police officer, after a stabbing incident in the Scottish city of Glasgow.On Friday afternoon around 12.50pm local time a stabbing took place in the stairwell of the Park...
A Milwaukee police officer charged with a man’s death made his first appearance in court Wednesday, with the judge ruling he could remain free on bond. Michael Mattioli is accused of killing Joel Acevedo while off-duty after placing him in a chokehold in April.
Police in Scotland have announced that a major incident in Glasgow city centre is not being treated as terror-related. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us..
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has praised the bravery of the police service following a major incident in Glasgow in which a suspect was shot dead and six people injured. Report by Patelr...
Several people are injured and a suspect has been killed after a stabbing attack at a central Glasgow hotel, police have said. Six people are in hospital... WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •Belfast Telegraph