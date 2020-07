Sudan Holds Donor Conference To Salvage Its Economy – OpEd Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

During several years of Omar al-Bashir administration, Sudan's economy has largely shattered due to political tyranny, deep-seated corruption and poor policies. Sudan has a population of 43 million (2018 estimates), nearly 80% live far below the poverty line despite its boast of natural resources including huge oil deposits.Last... During several years of Omar al-Bashir administration, Sudan's economy has largely shattered due to political tyranny, deep-seated corruption and poor policies. Sudan has a population of 43 million (2018 estimates), nearly 80% live far below the poverty line despite its boast of natural resources including huge oil deposits.Last 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this