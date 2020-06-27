Global  

Imran Khan’s ‘Reverse Swing’ On Osama bin Laden’s Death – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Imran Khan’s ‘Reverse Swing’ On Osama bin Laden’s Death – OpEdSince an occasional slip of the tongue is unavoidable, such inadvertent mistakes don’t usually stir up a controversy as long the mistake is corrected immediately. But rather than clearing the air, when such an amendment ends up creating more confusion, then to perceive it as a ‘Freudian slip’ is but natural. Readers would...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Pakistan PM calls Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr' in National Assembly

Pakistan PM calls Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr' in National Assembly 01:44

 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on June 25, in the National Assembly, referred to Osama Bin Laden as a martyr. Imran Khan said, "America came inside Pakistan and killed and martyred Osama Bin Laden. After which all the countries cursed us. Pakistan has faced humiliation for many years in war on...

