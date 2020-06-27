Imran Khan’s ‘Reverse Swing’ On Osama bin Laden’s Death – OpEd Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Since an occasional slip of the tongue is unavoidable, such inadvertent mistakes don’t usually stir up a controversy as long the mistake is corrected immediately. But rather than clearing the air, when such an amendment ends up creating more confusion, then to perceive it as a ‘Freudian slip’ is but natural. Readers would... Since an occasional slip of the tongue is unavoidable, such inadvertent mistakes don’t usually stir up a controversy as long the mistake is corrected immediately. But rather than clearing the air, when such an amendment ends up creating more confusion, then to perceive it as a ‘Freudian slip’ is but natural. Readers would 👓 View full article

