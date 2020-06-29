'Social distancing stickers removed from seats at Donald Trump's rally' Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Despite the US topping the list of COVID-19 hit countries, thousands of "Do Not Sit Here, Please!" stickers were removed from the seats at the President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, reported The Washington Post.



