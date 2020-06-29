'Social distancing stickers removed from seats at Donald Trump's rally'
Monday, 29 June 2020 () Despite the US topping the list of COVID-19 hit countries, thousands of "Do Not Sit Here, Please!" stickers were removed from the seats at the President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, reported The Washington Post.
The arena management had reportedly pasted 12,000 do-not-sit stickers on the seats as part of the safety protocol...
