Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr pleads guilty to first of 13 murders

New Zealand Herald Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr pleads guilty to first of 13 murdersA former police officer who terrorised the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and then evaded capture for decades pleaded guilty on Monday to the first of 13 murders.Joseph...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty

Golden State Killer To Plead Guilty So He Can Avoid Death Penalty 00:34

 Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. intends to plead guilty to going on a rampage of rapes and murders across two decades. According to Newser, the Golden State Killer will enter his plea Monday, plea forty years after terrorizing California suburbs across six counties. The 74-year-old is...

Related videos from verified sources

Accused Golden State Killer Expected To Plead Guilty On Monday [Video]

Accused Golden State Killer Expected To Plead Guilty On Monday

Joseph DeAngelo was arrested after a decades-long search.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:27Published
Joseph DeAngelo Expected To Plead Guilty Monday [Video]

Joseph DeAngelo Expected To Plead Guilty Monday

The accused Golden State Killer will appear in court for a hearing Monday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:26Published
Joseph DeAngelo Expected To Enter Plea Monday [Video]

Joseph DeAngelo Expected To Enter Plea Monday

What’s arguably the biggest criminal case in California could see justice served in a highly unusual way.  The accused Golden State Killer is expected to plead guilty inside a ballroom at Sacramento..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

California’s alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty

 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forty years after a sadistic suburban rapist terrorized California in what investigators later realized were a series of linked...
Seattle Times

Golden State Killer Suspect Pleading Guilty to 13 Murders

 The man known as the Golden State Killer will finally admit to the horrific crimes he committed in the '70s and '80s ... including 13 first-degree murder charges...
TMZ.com

California's alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty Monday in Sacramento

 Plea would spare ex-cop Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., 74, any chance of the death penalty for 13 murders and 13 kidnapping-related charges.  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

ShortSadDumb

sad mess 🦋 RT @MartianMarxist: Reminder that the Golden State Killer, a serial killer and rapist, was caught in 2018 and turned out to be a cop named… 6 seconds ago

fresh_lead

Fresh Lead Provider Golden State Killer pleads guilty to 13 murders Ex-policeman Joseph DeAngelo terrorised Californian communities in… https://t.co/V0jSiYSQ15 34 seconds ago

joejanecek

joe janecek RT @CBSNews: Golden State Killer pleads guilty to murders, allegedly told police: "I did all that" https://t.co/lShFjNHRvB 45 seconds ago

karlasa13

Karla S RT @anthonyleong83: Joseph DeAngelo the man accused of being the Golden State Killer is wheeled up before a judge. He's expected to plead g… 51 seconds ago

Bijou596

Sandra Janes RT @nytimes: The man accused of being the Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo, pleaded guilty to first degree murder. “I admit,” he said w… 1 minute ago

RavenFoodie

JadeFindlay✨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @BuzzFeed: The Golden State Killer Is Pleading Guilty To 13 Murders https://t.co/GLSMXS62af 1 minute ago

VincentHearne

Miscellany RT @CBCAlerts: Ex-California police officer to plead guilty to murder and rape charges dating back decades. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., the… 1 minute ago

eyesbugnews

Eyesbug The Golden State Killer Is Pleading Guilty To 13 Murders @eyesbugnews https://t.co/25qm759BC1 https://t.co/R8eZqnuePx 2 minutes ago