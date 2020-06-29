Golden State Killer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr pleads guilty to first of 13 murders
Monday, 29 June 2020 () A former police officer who terrorised the Sacramento region as a serial rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people across California and then evaded capture for decades pleaded guilty on Monday to the first of 13 murders.Joseph...
