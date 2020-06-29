Global  

Golden State Killer Suspect Pleading Guilty to 13 Murders

TMZ.com Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The man known as the Golden State Killer will finally admit to the horrific crimes he committed in the '70s and '80s ... including 13 first-degree murder charges he's facing. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. is appearing in a makeshift courtroom Monday --…
News video: Joseph DeAngelo Expected To Enter Plea Monday

 What’s arguably the biggest criminal case in California could see justice served in a highly unusual way.  The accused Golden State Killer is expected to plead guilty inside a ballroom at Sacramento State University during a hearing on Monday.

Joseph DeAngelo was arrested after a decades-long search.

Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. intends to plead guilty to going on a rampage of rapes and murders across two decades. According to Newser, the Golden State Killer will enter his plea..

Joseph DeAngelo is expected to take a plea deal that will have him avoid the death penalty.

 Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. had remained almost silent in court since his 2018 arrest until he uttered in a hushed, raspy voice the word "guilty."
USATODAY.com

 Plea would spare ex-cop Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., 74, any chance of the death penalty for 13 murders and 13 kidnapping-related charges.  
USATODAY.com

 A former police officer suspected of being the elusive “Golden State Killer” is expected to plead guilty Monday to a series of linked assaults and murders...
FOXNews.com


