Golden State Killer Suspect Pleading Guilty to 13 Murders
Monday, 29 June 2020 () The man known as the Golden State Killer will finally admit to the horrific crimes he committed in the '70s and '80s ... including 13 first-degree murder charges he's facing. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. is appearing in a makeshift courtroom Monday --…
What’s arguably the biggest criminal case in California could see justice served in a highly unusual way. The accused Golden State Killer is expected to plead guilty inside a ballroom at Sacramento State University during a hearing on Monday.
Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. intends to plead guilty to going on a rampage of rapes and murders across two decades.
