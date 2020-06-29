Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion law

Monday, 29 June 2020 () Watch VideoThere was surprise for some on both sides of the abortion debate Monday as the United States Supreme Court overturned a law restricting the procedure thanks to a vote from the conservative wing.
In a 5-4 decision, the high court struck down a Louisiana law that opponents say would’ve left the state with one...
[NFA] President Donald Trump's administration petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the Obamacare law introduced by his predecessor that added millions to the healthcare safety net, seeking..