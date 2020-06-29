Global  

Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Law

Newsy Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion LawWatch VideoThere was surprise for some on both sides of the abortion debate Monday as the United States Supreme Court overturned a law restricting the procedure thanks to a vote from the conservative wing.

In a 5-4 decision, the high court struck down a Louisiana law that opponents say would’ve left the state with one...
 The Supreme Court issued a key ruling on abortion rights.

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion law

 A divided Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition...
