Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alberta confirms 71 new cases of COVID-19, largest single-day increase since May

CTV News Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Alberta Health says there are another 71 cases of COVID-19 in the province with no new deaths.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: New daily COVID-19 cases in Nevada

New daily COVID-19 cases in Nevada 00:39

 The health department says the delay in lab reports is what lead to the huge spike in COVID-19 cases this weekend. Saturday, 1,100 new cases were reported, the largest spike in cases in a single day.

Related videos from verified sources

Texas, California Rollback Reopening As Coronavirus Cases Grow [Video]

Texas, California Rollback Reopening As Coronavirus Cases Grow

More than 30 states are reporting an increase in coronavirus cases and at least 13 states have halted their plans to reopen.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published
685 new COVID-19 cases reported in UP, active infections at 6,650: Govt [Video]

685 new COVID-19 cases reported in UP, active infections at 6,650: Govt

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, on June 29 briefed the detail report of COVID-19 situation in the state. 685 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in last 24 hours, he..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Young People Account for ‘Disturbing’ Number of New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Young People Account for ‘Disturbing’ Number of New COVID-19 Cases

As COVID-19 surges in cities and states across the country, public health officials have identified an alarming trend among younger people.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reports largest single-day increase in cases

Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reports largest single-day increase in cases The World Health Organisation reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24...
New Zealand Herald

Colorado adds 324 more COVID-19 cases — largest daily increase since May

 The number of new coronavirus cases in Colorado continued to increase on Thursday, with the health department reporting the largest daily jump in COVID-19...
Denver Post

Live: Delhi records 3k new cases, tally nearly 60k

 India registered its biggest single-day spike yet again on Sunday with 15,372 patients testing positive for Covid, taking the country’s caseload to 4,26,397....
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this