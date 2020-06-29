Alberta confirms 71 new cases of COVID-19, largest single-day increase since May

Texas, California Rollback Reopening As Coronavirus Cases Grow
More than 30 states are reporting an increase in coronavirus cases and at least 13 states have halted their plans to reopen.
685 new COVID-19 cases reported in UP, active infections at 6,650: Govt
Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad, on June 29 briefed the detail report of COVID-19 situation in the state. 685 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in last 24 hours, he..
Young People Account for ‘Disturbing’ Number of New COVID-19 Cases
As COVID-19 surges in cities and states across the country, public health officials have identified an alarming trend among younger people.