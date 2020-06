Iowa Governor Signs Waiting Period Abortion Law Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Watch VideoIowa's governor signed an abortion law that requires women to wait at least 24 hours before getting an abortion.



Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the law Monday after arguments were heard from Planned Parenthood and the state of Iowa in a court case aiming to block the law.



Reynolds said in a statement: "I...