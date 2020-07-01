Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justice Dept. Has Been Looking Into Elijah McClain's Death For A Year

Newsy Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Justice Dept. Has Been Looking Into Elijah McClain's Death For A YearWatch VideoThe Justice Department said it's been looking into the death of Elijah McClain — a Black man who died after being detained by police — for months.

The DOJ says it doesn't usually discuss ongoing investigations but the recent attention about McClain's case warrants disclosure of the probe. The review will...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Elijah McClain's Father Addresses New Aurora Police Investigation

Elijah McClain's Father Addresses New Aurora Police Investigation 02:56

 For nearly a year Lawayne Mosley, the father of Elijah McClain, has been fighting for justice for his son.

Related videos from verified sources

Aurora Interim Police Chief Defends Use Of Force At Elijah McClain Protest [Video]

Aurora Interim Police Chief Defends Use Of Force At Elijah McClain Protest

A heated city council meeting in Aurora questioned the police use of force during a protest and violin concert on Saturday night during calls for justice for Elijah McClain.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:10Published
Aurora police opens investigation after officers were photographed near Elijah McClain memorial [Video]

Aurora police opens investigation after officers were photographed near Elijah McClain memorial

AURORA, Colo. – Aurora Interim Chief of Police Vanessa Wilson has opened an internal affairs investigation in connection with the alleged behavior of several police officers at the site where Elijah..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:19Published
Elijah McClain's Father Sits Down With CBS4's Rick Sallinger [Video]

Elijah McClain's Father Sits Down With CBS4's Rick Sallinger

The father of Elijah McClain shares his thoughts on his son's death, the investigation into it, another investigation into controversial photos and community support.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Federal law enforcement agencies reveal they’ve been investigating death of Elijah McClain since last year

 The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the Denver Division of the FBI said in a news...
Denver Post

Thousands gather in Denver to protest Elijah McClain’s death

 DENVER (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside a suburban Denver police building Saturday to call for justice in the death of Elijah McClain, a...
Seattle Times

More than 2 million sign 'Justice For Elijah McClain' petition nearly a year after his death

 More than 2 million signed a petition demanding justice for Elijah McClain, who died after Colorado police placed him in a carotid hold last year.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS NewsDenver Post

Tweets about this