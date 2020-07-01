|
Justice Dept. Has Been Looking Into Elijah McClain's Death For A Year
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Justice Department said it's been looking into the death of Elijah McClain — a Black man who died after being detained by police — for months.
The DOJ says it doesn't usually discuss ongoing investigations but the recent attention about McClain's case warrants disclosure of the probe. The review will...
