How To Celebrate Fourth Of July Safely Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Fourth of July-also known as Independence Day or July 4th—has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. It was not until March 31, 1817 that the New York legislature ended...
If you're not heading to the high country this 4th of July weekend, you're certainly not alone. Denver7's Jason Grueanuer takes a look at how the holiday looks different this year through the lens of a..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:55Published