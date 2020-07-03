How To Celebrate Fourth Of July Safely Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Watch VideoAs coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., this year's Fourth of July weekend is marked by increased restrictions.



Experts say if you plan on seeing friends or family, keep the fun outside.



"Think about having it outside as much as possible. If people need to go inside, make sure that they have opportunities... 👓 View full article

