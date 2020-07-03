Global  

How To Celebrate Fourth Of July Safely Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Newsy Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoAs coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., this year's Fourth of July weekend is marked by increased restrictions.

Experts say if you plan on seeing friends or family, keep the fun outside.

"Think about having it outside as much as possible. If people need to go inside, make sure that they have opportunities...
 The Fourth of July-also known as Independence Day or July 4th—has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. It was not until March 31, 1817 that the New York legislature ended...

Hospitals see increase of burn injuries on 4th of July [Video]

Hospitals see increase of burn injuries on 4th of July

The Arizona Burn Foundations urges people to use extra caution while dealing with fireworks on the Fourth of July as hospitals usually see a surge in burn injuries.

Celebrating America: A different kind of 4th of July holiday this year [Video]

Celebrating America: A different kind of 4th of July holiday this year

If you're not heading to the high country this 4th of July weekend, you're certainly not alone. Denver7's Jason Grueanuer takes a look at how the holiday looks different this year through the lens of a..

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever' [Video]

Trump vows Mount Rushmore will 'stand forever'

President Donald Trump was expected to rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" U.S. history at a celebration with thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore on Friday (July 3),..

Fourth of July fireworks came early to New York thanks to Macy's secret displays

 Macy's has staged several secret fireworks displays across New York up until the Fourth of July to keep crowds from gathering during the pandemic.
What hotels, tourism will look like in Southwest Florida over the Fourth of July

 Southwest Florida will see a quieter Fourth of July holiday weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.
How to safely celebrate the 4th of July during a pandemic

 Here's how to celebrate the Fourth of July during the coronavirus pandemic including how to watch fireworks while social distancing.
