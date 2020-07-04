Clinton Says She Could Beat Trump In 2020

Saturday, 4 July 2020 () Despite losing to Donald Trump in 2016, Hillary Clinton maintains she could defeat him if she were standing in 2020, and would have done a better job handling the Covid-19 pandemic, setting off a ripple of mockery on social media.
