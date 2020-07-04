Global  

Clinton Says She Could Beat Trump In 2020

Eurasia Review Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Clinton Says She Could Beat Trump In 2020Despite losing to Donald Trump in 2016, Hillary Clinton maintains she could defeat him if she were standing in 2020, and would have done a better job handling the Covid-19 pandemic, setting off a ripple of mockery on social media.

Asked by the 'Awards Chatter' podcast about the possibility of a rematch against Trump in...
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Hillary Clinton Insists She Would Have Handled Corornavirus Better

Hillary Clinton Insists She Would Have Handled Corornavirus Better 00:35

 Hillary Clinton insists she would have handled coronavirus better than Donald Trump. In a chat with the THR podcast Clinton speculates that had she been President her administration could have saved more lives. Hillary says she would have modeled "more responsible behavior" during the coronavirus...

