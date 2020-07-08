Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump shaped by 'bullying' father, niece says in new book

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Mary Trump describes the US president as a lying narcissist who was shaped by his domineering father, according to excerpts of her memoir published on Tuesday. Mary is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr, Trump's older brother. The White House immediately hit back, describing the memoir as "a book of falsehoods."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump facing backlash over coronavirus comments [Video]

President Trump facing backlash over coronavirus comments

The Trump Administration facing criticism from private health experts for repeatedly attributing the spike in COVID-19 cases to increased testing. The president is also facing backlash over saying that..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:30Published
Trump Campaign Eyes N.H. Rally as Coronavirus Surges Nationwide [Video]

Trump Campaign Eyes N.H. Rally as Coronavirus Surges Nationwide

The Trump campaign is gearing up for a rally set for Saturday in Portsmouth, NH amid spiking cases of coronavirus nationwide. President Trump looks to make up ground in the state as his opponent former..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:01Published
Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid [Video]

Trump Critic and Republican Governor Eyes 2024 White House Bid

No matter the outcome of the 2020 election, Republican Governor Larry Hogan is eyeing a White House bid in 2024. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Calling All Patriots: Do You Believe The Allegations Coming Out About Trump In His Niece’s New Book?

 Could they be true?
Daily Caller

Trump shaped by abusive father, is a cheater – new book claims

 Mary L Trump, a niece of US President Donald Trump, attempts to explain his personality based on their family’s dark past.
Jerusalem Post

Trump's worldview forged by neglect and trauma at home, his niece says in new book

Trump's worldview forged by neglect and trauma at home, his niece says in new book A tell-all book by President Trumps niece describes a family riven by a series of traumas, exacerbated by a daunting patriarch who destroyed Donald Trump...
WorldNews


Tweets about this