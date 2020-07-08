Trump shaped by 'bullying' father, niece says in new book Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Mary Trump describes the US president as a lying narcissist who was shaped by his domineering father, according to excerpts of her memoir published on Tuesday. Mary is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr, Trump's older brother. The White House immediately hit back, describing the memoir as "a book of falsehoods." 👓 View full article

