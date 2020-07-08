Trump shaped by 'bullying' father, niece says in new book
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Mary Trump describes the US president as a lying narcissist who was shaped by his domineering father, according to excerpts of her memoir published on Tuesday. Mary is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr, Trump's older brother. The White House immediately hit back, describing the memoir as "a book of falsehoods."
The Trump Administration facing criticism from private health experts for repeatedly attributing the spike in COVID-19 cases to increased testing. The president is also facing backlash over saying that..
The Trump campaign is gearing up for a rally set for Saturday in Portsmouth, NH amid spiking cases of coronavirus nationwide. President Trump looks to make up ground in the state as his opponent former..