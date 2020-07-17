Global  
 

Trump niece's memoir sells nearly 1 million copies on first day

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
A new book on Donald Trump written by his niece sold nearly a million copies on the first day it went on sale in the United States, its publisher said Thursday. ​​Mary Trump's "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" is billed as the first unflattering portrayal of the US president by a family insider.
Video credit: PoliticKing - Published
News video: Mike Papantonio weighs in on the bitter court battle over a book by Donald Trump's niece

Mike Papantonio weighs in on the bitter court battle over a book by Donald Trump's niece 09:19

 The bitter court battle over a book by Donald Trump's niece continues. Host of "America's Lawyer" Mike Papantonio joins Larry King on PoliticKING to weigh in on the headline-grabbing legal drama.

