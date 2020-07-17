Trump niece's memoir sells nearly 1 million copies on first day

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Harvard observatory took the first photograph of a star and other important events in history



The first photograph of a star was taken on this day in 1850 at the Harvard Observatory. The star photographed was Vega in the Lyra constellation, the 2nd brightest star in the Northern Hemisphere. The.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:17 Published 5 hours ago Hillsborough Superintendent wants to push back first day of school to August 24



The Hillsborough County School Superintendent is looking to push back the first day of school for the 2020-2021 academic year. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:58 Published 1 day ago President Trumo's niece speaks about her new book



We have an ABC exclusive interview with President Trump's niece. Mary Trump has published a scathing new memoir about her uncle and family. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:45 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this