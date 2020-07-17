Mary Trump Says President Used N-Word, Anti-Semitic Slurs (Video) Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece, said on Thursday that she has heard the president use the n-word and anti-Semitic slurs.



Speaking with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Mary Trump — who was given the go-ahead this week from a judge to speak publicly about the Trump family and her book, “Too Much and Never Enough” — responded bluntly when asked if she had ever heard her uncle use racist slurs.



“I have to press you on it a little bit, just to ask if the president, if your uncle was an exception to that in your family or if he, if you ever heard him express, either use anti-Semitic slurs or the n-word or other racist slurs or other sentiments like that. Do you mean this was an ambient thing in your family but you can’t say that you ever heard it from him, or did you hear it from him too?” Maddow asked.



*Also Read:* Mary Trump's Tell-All Book Sells Record 950,000 Copies Through First Day



“Oh yeah, of course I did, and I don’t think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today,” Mary Trump said.



After a pause, Maddow asked again, “Have you heard the president use the n-word?”



“Yeah.”



*Also Read:* Mary Trump's Tell-All Book: President Cheated on SATs, Commented on Niece's Breasts, Abandoned Brother on Deathbed



“And anti-Semitic slurs specifically?”



“Yes.”



In response, a White House official told NBC News that the president “doesn’t use those words” and said Mary Trump’s book was full of “falsehoods.”



Watch the clip here.



